Strømsås tunnel in Drammen reopens Saturday

The Strømsås tunnel on E134 in Drammen reopens Saturday afternoon. It is one week earlier than scheduled.

The tunnel has been closed for less than one week and was scheduled to be closed until the 5th March, but the mild weather has caused the concrete which was injected into the roof of the tunnel has hardened much faster than anticipated.

This means that the construction work in the tunnel is finished for this time, and it will be reopened at 4 pm on Saturday according to NPRA.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today