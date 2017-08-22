Fewer receive work benefit money

In the past year, the number of people receiving work benefit money has decreased by 3,000. Most of the decline has happened in the last quarter.

By the end of June 2017, 144,600 persons received in- work benefits (AAP), which corresponds to 4.3 percent of the population aged 18-66. The number has fallen by 2,200 people from the end of Q1 to the end of Q2 this year.

During the last quarter, 11,900 people received AAP, which is 1,300 fewer than the same quarter last year.

“We see significant geographic differences. Compared to last year, there has been a clear decline in Vestfold, while the number has increased clearly in Rogaland.

The increase in Rogaland is likely to be linked to labour market developments in recent years, says Sigrun Vågeng, Senior Vice President of Employment and Welfare.

In Rogaland, 7 per cent more recipients have received unemployment benefit payments in the last year, but the county still has the lowest share of AAP by 3.5 per cent.

The highest proportion is found in Aust-Agder, where 5.7 per cent of the citizens between the ages of 18 and 66 receive unemployment benefits.

Among those who did not receive unemployment benefit payments in the third quarter of 2016, 47 per cent were in employment and 27 per cent on disability benefits six months later.

Amongst young people under 30, the development is stable. 28,900 persons in the age group 18-29 years received unemployment benefits at the end of June, 100 less than at the same time last year. This accounts for about 3.4 per cent of the population in this age group.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today

————