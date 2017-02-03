Germany chosen as strategic partner for new submarines to Norway

After a comprehensive evaluation process, The Norwegian Government decided on Germany as strategic partner for new submarines.

The partnership is based on a German-Norwegian common purchase and lifetime management of identical, new submarines.

The decision involves a broad and long-term Navy-to-Navy cooperation encompassing submarines and other naval capabilities.

The cooperation will include a purchase of identical submarines and cooperation on training, exercises, spare parts, maintenance and lifetime management of the new submarines.

The submarines will be based on the 212-design already in service in Germany and Italy. The cooperation also includes cooperation between Norwegian and German industry.

– Submarines are amongst the Norwegian Armed Forces’ most important capabilities and is of great significance for our ability to protect Norway’s maritime interests.

It is important that we have found a strategic partner that we can build a broad and long lasting cooperation with.

This lays a good foundation for the long-term relations we need to maintain a credible submarine capability in the future.

Submarine cooperation with Germany will ensure that Norway gets the submarines we require, and at the same time contributing to Smart defence and more efficient defence material cooperation in NATO, says the Minister of Defence Ine Eriksen Søreide.

