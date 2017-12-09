Germany and Norway embark in a Naval agreement

Germany and Norway have entered into an agreement on long-term strategic cooperation between the two countries’ Navys.

The agreement was signed between the German Naval Inspector, Vice-Admiral Andreas Krause and Norway’s Naval Chief Accountant, Nils Andreas Stensønes, in Eckernförde north of Kiel, Germany on Thursday.

This means, that Norwegian submarine crews can be used on German submarines and vice versa, a spokesman for the Navy said.

The cooperation includes information exchange, and joint training of navy soldiers, according to SAT1.

Germany and Norway will also cooperate closely with mining warfare and surface preparedness. To this end, a new generation of long-range missiles will be developed to combat maritime and land targets.

The Norwegian Defense has ordered four submarines from the Kiel yard ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS), and the German fleet is building two with its own specifications.

The contract with TKMS will be signed in 2019. The new submarines will be delivered around 2025 to Norway and the German Navy two years later. The six vessels are of type 212.

The Kongsberg Group has already entered into an agreement with TKMS to form a company that will deliver the submarine combat systems.

NTB Scanpix / Norway Today