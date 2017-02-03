Risk of strike from Sunday, February 5

There is a risk of a strike from Sunday, 5th February; this was announced by the union that organises Junit members, including Widerøe ground handling, and SAS ground handling, both check-in, and boarding (for Widerøe and SAS primarily).

During a break in negotiations, it was also announced that the ground staff at Bergen Airport Flesland, Stavanger Airport, Trondheim Airport Værnes, and Bodø Airport, will also possibly strike. Further negotiations will take place at the Riksmegleren on Saturday, 4th of February.

It is currently unclear how air travel could be affected by a strike.

Avinor referred the public to the airlines involved for further information about the possible consequences involved for flyers.

Source: Avinor / Norway Today