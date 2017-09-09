Go ahead for the E18 through Bærum

The Government gives the go ahead for the development of the E18 through Bærum

The Government has turned down a complaint from the municipality of Oslo on the development plans for the E18 through Bærum in Akershus. The plan is thereby finally approved. This does not in any way faze Raymond Johansen.

The Ministry of the Interior and Modernization writes that they approve the local regulation regarding the improved E18 on the Lysaker-Ramstadsletta stretch in Bærum.

– Now there is nothing to prevent E18 from being improved. It has been approved, says acting Minister, Bent Høie (Conservatives), to NRK.

Høie is the acting Minister on behalf of Jan Tore Sanner – This because Sanner is a neighbour to the road.

– E18 is one of the country’s main arteries and vital to the communication between Oslo and Stavanger. The development of the road system in this corridor has provided better accessibility, fewer accidents and reduced travel time, says Høie.

The Red-Green leaders in the Oslo municipality have protested against that the road capacity towards Oslo will increase.

– It’s difficult to fulfill the Government’s own climate policy by expanding and building a major highway into Oslo, says Raymond Johansen (Labour), to NRK.

He believes that the finality of the matter is not made and that a rematch will come after the election.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today