Housing prices continues to rise in Norway

Housing prices rose 0.8 percent in February. The seasonally adjusted growth was 0.6 percent, according to new figures.

Real Estate Norway (Eiendom Norge) presented Friday the house price statistics for February. The figures show that house prices are now 13 percent higher than 12 months ago.

– 2017 ss expected, started with a solid growth in house prices, in particular Oslo has experienced a strong increase in February by 1.6 percent.

Nevertheless, the year so far had a more moderate price trend than what we had most of the time of last year. We expect that this trend will continue in to the coming months, says CEO Christian Dreyer Vammervold in Real Estate Norway.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today