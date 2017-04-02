Hurtigruten could be on stock exchange again before summer

Two years after Hurtigruten was delisted from the stock exchange, the company may again be noted, and it could well be back on the stock exchange before summer, according to Dagens Næringsliv newspaper.

The newspaper refers to the site mergermarket.com, who write that Hurtigruten has hired three investment firms to bring the company back into the stock exchange.

The timing has not been finally determined, but it may happen before summer. Equity should now be worth between 12 and 16 billion

In mid-March, Finansavisen wrote that Hurtigruten had a course set towards the stock exchange, and now it appears that it may become a reality in the near future.

‘I can, of course, not comment on this’, said Hurtig’s Chairman, Trygve Hegnar, to Dagens Næringsliv newspaper, of which he is executive editor.

Hurtigruten CEO, Daniel Skjeldam, would not comment on the possibility of a soon to be Initial public offering (IPO).

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today