Hydro opens ‘the world’s most climate friendly’ facility at Karmøy

With attendance by Prime Minister Erna Solberg, and a free concert by Alan Walker, Hydro will very soon open the world’s most climate-friendly aluminum plant, according to the company.

The new plant is being built in connection with Hydro’s existing aluminum plant in Karmøy, Rogaland, and will be inaugurated on Thursday.

‘This is a technological breakthrough. No one has previously managed to produce aluminum using such low energy consumption, with the high productivity that Hydro will achieve when it begins full-scale production’, said CEO, Richard Brantzæg, at Hydro.

75,000 tons of aluminum will be produced at the plant, creating, according to Hydro, 50 jobs at Karmøy in Rogaland. Hydro estimates that the new technology reduces energy consumption by approximately 15%.

‘If the whole world produced aluminum with the technology Hydro has now built, the energy saved would be close to all of Norway’s annual output of hydropower,’ said Brandtzæg.

The opening will include a free concert by Alan Walker on Thursday. Prime Minister Erna Solberg of Høyre (H) will oversee the official opening.

Industri Energi trade union believes the facility is proof of the importance of recycling our energy in Norway.

‘To further power production in Norway, export of solid energy like aluminum is environmentally friendly, forward-looking, and highly economically profitable’, wrote Industri Energi’s Aluminum Cooperation Committee.

