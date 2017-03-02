Increase in sales of ‘green’ cars

Half of all cars sold in Norway last month were hybrid, or zero-emission vehicles.

The arrow is pointing upward for hybrid and zero emission cars, but overall car sales went down in February, compared to the same month last year, according to figures from the trade association, ‘Opplysningsrådet for Veitrafikken’ (OFV).

In February, almost 11,800 new passenger cars were registered , down 3.6 percent from February 2016. But so far this year, new car sales have increased by 7% compared with last year.

Imports of used cars increased, as did used car sales. In February, over 35,300 ownership changes were conducted.

In total, new cars with hybrid drive or zero emissions had a market share of 48% in February. Diesel cars accounted for 27% of newly registered passenger cars, and the gasoline engine came in at 25%.

At the top of registration statistics are Volkswagen, followed by Toyota, BMW, and Volvo.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today