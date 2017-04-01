Increase in sales of organic food

Norwegians last year bought so-called organic foods worth NOK 2.5 billion. This is an increase of 24 percent from 2015.

The figures are Nationen, referring to figures from the Directorate of Agriculture.

The proportion of organic products in grocery stores last year totalled 1.8 percent of total sales, compared to 1.5 percent in 2015.

Sales of organic food increased in all food groups, but the increase was particularly large in organic vegetables. To name just one, organic carrots sales brought in NOK 87 million.

68 percent of the organic food is sold in larger cities.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today