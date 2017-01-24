Lånekassen lays down in Bergen and Tromso

Lånekassen (Norwegian State Educational Loan Fund) is reducing their number of offices from six to four. Bergen and Tromsø will be sacrificed, while the offices in Oslo, Trondheim, Stavanger and Ørsta will remain.

In what is referred to as a “comprehensive assessment” Lånekassen has been authorized to liquidate its office in Tromsø in 2020 and the Bergen office during 2023.

Together 40 employees will be affected – 20 in Bergen and 20 in Tromso.

– An increasing number of the users of Loan Fund Services now solve their issues themselves, via the web. A number of services have been digitized and automated.

This has meant that the Loan Fund will not need as many employees as before to treat cases, says Minister Torbjørn Røe Isaksen.

He stressed that all who are affected by the downsizing in Tromsø and Bergen will be offered jobs in Trondheim, Stavanger or Ørsta.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today