LO gives NOK 10 million to the Labour Party

The Trade Unions’ (LO) secretariat proposes to allocate a total of NOK 13 million kroner to the Labour Party, the Socialist Party and the Centre Party. The Labour Party receives the majority of the millions as usual.

The secretariat proposes NOK10 million to the Labour Party, NOK 2 million to the Socialist Party and 1 million for the Centre Party election campaigns.

– LO sees it as its task to fight for community development that strengthen the community, economic- and social security – and work for all.

Therefore, we propose to the Congress to allocate money to the political parties closest to us, says LO leader Gerd Kristiansen.

The LO has 915,000 members and Kristiansen says they regard it as their task to strengthen the organized working life. This is best done through strong academic cooperation, LO believes.

– We believe the country’s professional organizations are best served by a new majority, and a new government led by the Labour Party, said the LO leader.

She emphasizes that Norwegian Labour movement throughout her history has consisted of a professional and political arm. The LO and the Labour Party are two independent organizations, but part of the same movement.

– In those countries where the ties between party and union movement have been cut, we have seen that workers’ rights have been dramatically weakened, she said.

The amounts this year is a new record. In 2013, LO gave NOK 8 million to the three red-green parties. Labour then received six million of this money.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today