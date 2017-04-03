NAV fraud abroad is close to NOK 160 million

NAV has disclosed fraud in the range of NOK 160 million outside the country since 2011.

Dagsavisen reveals that abuse of unemployment benefits and work assessment allowances are the areas where the swindle is most rampant.

Among several control measures NAV check is whether notification card is sent from a computer in Norway or abroad. The agency can also gain access to account movements to see how bank cards are used.

– NAV has specialized efforts to uncover insurance fraud abroad. We have a group of more than ten people working on that now, says Director Sverre Lindahl of NAV Control.

Since 2011 NAV has charged 71 welfare recipients for fraud of a total of NOK 17 million in Sweden. Thailand is second on the list with 66 people charged with defrauding NOK 14.5 million. In Spain, fraud of €8.7 million was discovered.

– About 85 percent of our reviews are being investigated by the police and lead to indictments. Of these 98 percent leads to verdicts, says Lindahl.

It is not illegal for job seekers to go on holiday, but they then have to report it and benefits are halted. Individuals who have received benefits for more than 52 weeks, however now has the right to four weeks holiday without losing benefits.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today