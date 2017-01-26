New airport in Bodø would cost up to 5 billion

A new airport in Bodø can be completed by 2026 and will cost between 4.5 and 5 billion, estimates Avinor in a report to the Ministry of Transport.

Avinor and the other transport agencies have been commissioned by the government to investigate the construction of a new airport in Bodø.

In the report, Avinor concludes that the new airport, including court system, navigation system, terminal and required operating facilities, is estimated to cost between 4.5 and 5 billion. The cost estimation does not include remediation of environmental contamination.

The company believes that the new airport, which is scheduled to be 900 meters south of the current one, could be ready between 2024 and 2026. This presupposes good progress in the municipal planning and cleanup.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today