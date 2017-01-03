More new cars in 2016 and a decline in electric vehicle (EV) sales

154,603 new vehicles were registered during 2016, 2.6 percent more than the year before. Meanwhile, EV sales fell by 6%.

During last year, 24,245 new, zero-emission vehicles were registered, which is 1,543 fewer than in 2015 according to figures

from the Information Council for Road Traffic AS (Opplysningsrådet for Veitrafikken – OFV AS).

16,319 used-cars were imported in 2016, which was 25% fewer than in 2015.

Total switches of cars’ ownership happened 461,492 times in 2016, a tiny drop from the previous year.

The proportion of diesel cars dropped from 41.5% to 31.5% in a single year.

Gasoline fuelled cars accounted for 52.7% of new registrations. For both diesel and petrol vehicles, hybrid varieties are included.

The market share of passenger vehicles with hybrid-drive increased from 12.4% to 24.5%, and in total, 37,922 such cars were registered last year ,

which is a 102% rise on 2015.

Every fourth new car registered last year had four-wheel drive.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today