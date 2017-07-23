More new dwellings in June

Seasonally-adjusted figures for building start permits show a 31 per cent increase in dwelling permits from May to June. Building permits in Oslo made a particular contribution to this increase.

Figures vary considerably from month to month. The long-term trend shows strong growth in the number of building permits since autumn 2014 to autumn 2016, followed by a five-month decrease. The number of building permits has subsequently flattened out at a high level.

Decrease in industry sector

Seasonally-adjusted figures show a 7 per cent decrease in building start permits for “other than dwellings” from May to June. The long-term trend shows a decrease in utility floor space since July 2016, followed by a weak increase during the last three months.

13 per cent growth in last 12 months

A total of 37 800 new dwellings have been given building start permits in the last 12 months. This is an increase of 13 per cent compared with the previous 12-month period.

Building start permits have been given for 5.8 million square metres of utility floor space for the category “other than dwellings” in the last 12 months. This is 6 per cent more than the previous 12-month period.

–

Source. SSB / Norway Today