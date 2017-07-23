The world’s largest football tournament for children and youth.

Norway Cup is the world’s largest football tournament for children and young people aged 10 to 19 years old, with 3v3 soccer for players 6-10 years old played the last weekend of the tournament. In 2016 we reached an all time high with 2199 teams participating in Norway Cup. Around 6000 games were played over…. Read more about NORWAY CUP – 29th July – 5th August 2017.

Source: Norway Cup / Norway Today