New and much larger duty free shop at Oslo Airport

On Thursday the new duty free shop at the airport will be open. It is Europe’s biggest duty free shop for incoming traffic.

From tomorrow the travelers will have 3,500 square meters of duty free area to romp on when they arrive at Gardermoen (Oslo Airport). According to Dagbladet the new store is not only the largest in Norway but Europe’s largest duty free shop for incoming traffic.

– The point of a large arrival shop has always been that people should act in Norway by creating value and jobs here at home, says Haakon Dagestad in Travel Retail Norway (TRN) to newspaper Dagbladet.

He estimates that the new arrival store will increase sales by up to 7 percent.

– There will be a moderate increase, because there is a store where customers have a higher opportunity to deal with.

