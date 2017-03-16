Norwegian flies four million passengers between the US and Europe

Norwegian has now flown more than four million passengers between Europe and the U.S. since the first transatlantic service began in 2013.

Norwegian first launched affordable flights from Scandinavia direct to the U.S. in May 2013, followed by services from London to the US commencing in July 2014. At the end of 2016 Norwegian also launched nonstop services between Paris and the United States, with four new services between Barcelona and the United States commencing in June 2017.

In just over three and a half years, four million passengers have chosen to fly with Norwegian across the Atlantic on services from Europe direct to eight destinations in the US – New York, Boston, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Puerto Rico, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Oakland.

Norwegian CEO Bjørn Kjos said: “Reaching this global milestone of flying 4 million passengers’ in under four years shows the huge demand for affordable travel across the Atlantic. Norwegian’s transatlantic offering is not only great news for the traveling public, but also for the local U.S and European economies, as we will bring more tourists that will increase spending, supporting thousands of local jobs.

“Our low-cost long-haul flights to and from the U.S. are only the beginning, as we have ambitious plans to continue offering passengers affordable high-quality transatlantic flights, to a range of other global destinations.”

To celebrate the milestone, Norwegian surprised one lucky passenger in London, Stockholm, Paris and Los Angeles with a pair of return Premium tickets for any Norwegian long-haul flight.

Norwegian remains the only airline offering British passengers direct, low-cost flights to America and has increased long-haul flights by 55% for this summer, as well as adding 10 new routes with 38 new weekly transatlantic flights for this summer from Edinburgh, Belfast, Cork, Shannon and Dublin to the U.S.

Europe’s third largest low-cost airline will continue its success in 2017 by expanding its fleet with nine brand new Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft and launching Boeing’s latest aircraft, the Boeing 737 MAX. These new aircraft will unlock more affordable flights to never before seen routes while offering UK passengers, high-quality travel at great value.

Source: Norwegian / Norway Today