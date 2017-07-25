Norwegian Institute named Europe’s leader on energy and the environment

Fridtjof Nansens Institute (FNI) has been named Europe’s premier think tank in the field of energy and the environment by the internationally published Prospect Magazine.

The award, referred to as the ‘Oscar’ and ‘Three Michelin Stars’ of Research Institutes, was awarded by an international jury composed of politicians, academics and representatives from industry and the media.

This is the first time a Norwegian research institute has been awarded the prize. The jury’s statement said that that the FNI’s work is of high quality in international environmental policy in general, and climate policy in the Arctic and the geological epoch of the anthropocene in particular.

‘Norway has done scientific and international law research on international environmental and resource policies that are notable, and that set the agenda beyond the borders of Norway’, said FNI Director, Geir Hønneland. He was present in London to receive the prestigious award.

In addition to energy and the environment, FNI was nominated in the category of international politics. It is the sixteenth time the prize has been awarded.

