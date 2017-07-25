Top 10 things to do in the Narvik region summer 2017 Are you looking for some inspiration for things to do in Narvik during your stay? Here are our top 10 tips to help you make the most of your holiday.

From the centre of Narvik, an 8-minute cable car ride takes you up to the top station of Narvikfjellet at 656 mas. There is no better place for a panorama view of the town and surrounding scenery, with rugged mountains emerging straight out of the ocean.

There are several viewing platforms and benches where you can sit, relax and even make a picnic out of it. You can also take a drink or try some local delicacies at the Mountain Restaurant by the cable car top station. READ MORE about TOP 10 IN NARVIK

Source: visitnarvik.com / Norway Today