Bergen is the Gateway to the Fjords of Norway. As a UNESCO World Heritage City and a European City of Culture, the Bergen region has the ideal combination of nature, culture and exciting urban life all year around.

The Gateway to the Fjords of Norway:

With its ideal location right in the heart of the Fjord Norway region, between the Hardangerfjord and the Sognefjord, it is the perfect starting point for day trips to one of the world’s biggest scenic attractions – the fjords. From Bergen you are real close to the spectacular fjord experiences, either you want to go on a fjord cruise or dive into the experience with mountain and glacier hiking in the majestic mountain landscape, skiing in some of Norway’s best terrains, biking along the beautiful fjord arms or explore the wet element with white water rafting or fishing in the ocean along the beautiful coast line. READ MORE about Visit Bergen – A World Heritage City!

Source: visitbergen.com / Norway Today