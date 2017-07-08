More people receive social assistance and benefits

For the first time since 2004, over 130,000 people received social assistance for shorter or longer periods last year. NOK 6.2 billion was paid out.

Figures from Statistics Norway show this to be the first time over NOK 6 billion in social assistance payments have been made over the course of a year.

In the majority of municipalities, the benefit rate for single recipients was below 6,000 kroner. In Oslo, the rate was NOK 6,589 in 2016.

Young people shorter time on benefits

On average for the year, recipients received support for 5.1 months. The largest group, almost 27,000 people, received help for only one month, while just over 13,000 people received payments for the full twelve months.

Younger people generally receive benefits for shorter periods than older recipients. Those who received the most benefits were couples with children under 18 years of age.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today