The shipyard Rosenberg hiring 200 new people

The Stavanger-based shipyard Rosenberg alerts that they need 200 new employees in the future due to market changes.

Thursday was an open meeting in the canteen of the shipyard’s office, and there came director Jan Narvestad from Rosenberg WorleyParsons AS with good news for the employees, even though the yard recently presented a weak result, according to Stavanger Aftenblad.

As a result of the decline in the oil industry decided in 2014 to terminate 100 employees and another 150 were laid off so that the company had a staff of 450. Prior to that around 700 people been working at the shipyard.

-Soon we will call all who have been laid off back to work, but further we will increase staffing by 200 people before summer, says Narvestad newspaper, which writes that Rosenberg during the summer will have 800 permanent employees.

The reason for optimism is that they have received several large orders that provide security in order portfolio until 2020. In particular, the projects related to oil platforms Johan Sverdrup and Martin Linge contributing to the increased revenue stream.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today