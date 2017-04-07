Siv Jensen – Immigrants shall not live off the taxpayers

The leader of the Progressive Party and Minister of Finance, Siv Jensen, was Thursday on a trip to Vestfold and visited, among other places, Larvik’s integration reception centre.

Jensen wanted to visit people and see the projects that she wants to know more about. The tour started in Larvik at the reception centre, where the Norwegian training begins immediately after the asylum seekers have been offered a stay.

– Immigrants will have to work, not live off the taxpayers. For integration to be a success, we must make demands, Jensen said.

– To be offered a stay at the centre, the applicant must sign that they accept stringent claims on their motivation and effort.

Those who are accepted are motivated and therefore have a high probability of obtaining a residence permit. If they break the contract and do not follow the program, they will lose the opportunity, the FRP leader continued.

From Larvik she went on to Sandefjord high school where Jensen got to hear more about the work being done by schools in Vestfold regarding mental health. The last stop was in Horten and the company poLight AS, which has developed a special camera lens for mobile phones.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today