Tomra celebrates its 45th anniversary

Norway Today can reveal that a Norwegian success story is celebrating 45 years. Although the company a few years back struggled to even survive, they have now bounced back, and are now a major player not only in Norway , but even in the ever growing global marked.

Since its founding on April 1st, 1972, Tomra has progressed from being a pioneer in automated recycling technology to a company which today offers a diverse range of sensor-based solutions that are helping to lead a cross-industry revolution toward resource sustainability.

Starting in a small shed in Asker, Norway, the brothers Petter and Tore Planke created a solution to a problem: a local grocer wanted an automated machine that could quickly and easily take back used, empty bottles for recycling, and that was the birth of Tomra. By the end of 1972, Tomra had installed 29 machines in Norway, and their successes quickly began to generate interest abroad.

Since those humble beginnings, Tomra has diversified its offering and expanded its reach. During the first 30 years of its history, the company focused on growing its reverse vending business in markets with deposit systems for beverage packaging. In 2000, the company began developing a more comprehensive business platform, and through a number of strategic acquisitions during the past two decades, Tomra has become a leading provider of optical sorting technology for a broad range of materials.

Almost 45 years later, Tomra in 2016 noted record revenues of approximately €710m, with 90,000 systems installed in over 80 markets worldwide.

Tomra’s sensor-based solutions are used today in reverse vending, recycling, mining and food sorting. Recycling applications include numerous waste streams and metals in which optical sorters support plant operators with effective recovery and sorting of valuable secondary resources, while Tomra’s food sorting and peeling solutions are utilized to boost food processing capacity, quality, safety, yield and profit.

The company’s mining equipment ensures more efficient recovery of minerals and ores, and in 2015 located the Lucara Diamond in Botswana, the second-largest gem quality diamond in history. All told, Tomra technology is playing a leading role in helping diverse industries attain efficient business processes, improve resource utilization and promote a better environment.

Stefan Ranstrand, Tomra President and CEO, said: “Our growth and longevity is due in part to the growing understanding that the world needs to utilize its natural resources in a better way to ensure sustainability. We are proud of the success our company has achieved thus far, and look forward to building on this in the years ahead as we continue to develop cutting-edge solutions for helping our customers meet their business needs and contribute to a better and more sustainable future.”

Source: tomra.com / Norway Today