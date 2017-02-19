King and Queen anniversary celebrated with sporty stamps

King Harald and Queen Sonja’s 80th anniversaries celebrated with stamps where the royal couple is depicted in sporting environments.

Posten has chosen to honor the two jubilant each with its own stamp, and both are given out on the king’s birthday on February 21th.

– Many stamps with the royal couple shows them in official contexts.

This time we have chosen to show the king and queen in more informal surroundings. It is natural to pick subjects that tells about how sporty after 80 year they are, tells stamp director Halvor Fasting.

While sailing veteran, King Harald is photographed in the sailboat “Framl XVII” under NM Express in Bunnefjorden in 2014, the outdoor enthusiast Queen Sonja is depicted during hiking in Flakstad in Lofoten in July 2013.

King and Queen was the first time on stamps as royal couple on the king’s birthday in 1991. King Harald together have been depicted on stamps 22 times, while Queen Sonja has graced six times.

The value of the stamps is respectively 23 and 36 NOK. Both are designed for use on standard letter from 50 to 100 grams and 100 to 350 grams.

