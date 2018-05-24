Unemployment drops among immigrants

6.1 percent of immigrants in Norway were registered as unemployed in the first quarter of the year. It is 1 percentage point lower than a year ago.

However, unemployment is more than three times as high as in the rest of the population, where the registered unemployment rate is 1.8 percent.

For the rest of the population, the decline was half a percentage point over the same period, figures Statistics Norway (Statistics Norway) published on Wednesday.

The unemployment rate for immigrants from Africa is now 10.2 percent, while it’s 6.4 percent for immigrants from Asia. This is a fall of 0.9 and 1 percentage point, respectively, since last year.

Statistics Norway points out that the unemployment rate for African immigrants must be seen in view of the large proportion of refugees in this group.

Immigrants from EU countries of Eastern Europe have a higher registered unemployment rate than immigrants from Asia by 7.1 percent. Unemployment is lowest among immigrant groups from Western countries, with 3.4 percent for Western Europeans and 2.4 percent for immigrants from Nordic countries.

The lowest available unemployed immigrants are found in Troms by 3.4 percent, while Østfold had the highest unemployment rate of 7.9 percent.

For the age group 15 – 29, which represents the majority of Norwegian-born with immigrant parents, the registered unemployment rate was 3.4 percent in the first quarter of the year. It is half the level of immigrants in the same age group where unemployment is 6.8 percent. In the general population aged 15 – 29, unemployment is 2.6 percent.

