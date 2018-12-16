Zero critical to gas effort in India

Zero critical to Norwegian natural gas effort in India

India is thirsting for energy, and the Government wants to bring Norwegian gas to the market. The climate foundation Zero believes Norway should rather invest in wind power.

Area Responsible for Finance in Zero, Per Kristian Sbertoli states:

“It is quite unmusical to launch a strategy smack in the middle of the climate gas negotiations that prioritise selling gas to emerging markets. The role of natural gas is at best a temporary substitute for the energy markets of the future. Norway should prioritise efforts to contribute to a completely renewable energy future for India.

The strategy he refers to is Norway’s plans for enhanced cooperation and trade with India, which Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ine Eriksen Søreide (Conservatives), launched on Friday.

It mentions that 60 per cent of power production in India is based on coal and that the country’s aim is to double the share of natural gas in the energy mix to 15 per cent in 2022.

– This can provide great opportunities for Norwegian players in the energy and maritime sectors, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs writes in the strategy, focusing on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

Commit to renewable

Sbertoli believes that Norway should rather invest in wind and other renewable energy sources.

– India has ambitious plans for offshore wind power and can soon become the largest market for offshore windmills. Norway should aim to position its players to grab hold of important parts of this market, he tells NTB.

The strategy states that India’s energy consumption is expected to grow more than any other country towards 2040. India is today the world’s third largest importer of petroleum and imports 83 per cent of its consumption.

Emission-free shipping

At the same time, Zero is pleased that the Norwegian Government will also invest in renewable energy, as well as more environmentally friendly shipping, as mentioned in the strategy.

– India will, by 2030, build as much energy as the entire EU produces today. Norwegian industry is particularly well positioned to help build energy growth on renewable resources, says Zero Leader, Marius Holm.

He points out, among other projects, that Norwegian shipyards work to develop emission-free ferries and ships.

– It is very exciting that the Department of Foreign Affairs (UD) will invest in the Indian market, he continues.

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg (Conservatives) is visiting India just after the New Year and will then bring a delegation from the industry in tow.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today