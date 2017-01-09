Over 100,000 cyber-attacks against Sweden last year

Last year, over 100,000 cyber-attacks against Sweden by foreign powers were registered, according to Sveriges Television (SVT).

‘There is a constant rise’, said Anni Bolenius, information manager at the National Defence Radio Establishment (FRA) to the news agency, TT.

FRA, one of Sweden’s most secretive organizations, has never disclosed the scope for cyber-attacks against Sweden (the origin of which may be linked to other countries’ intelligence services or government-funded organizations).

In a new development, Fredrik Wallin, spokesman for the FRA, said in an interview with SVT that, in a typical month, there may be ‘10,000 aggressive activities by foreign states with a Swedish goal.’

‘There are deliberate attempts to infiltrate or ‘hijack’ Swedish computers. We have seen attacks against Sweden, but we can’t say what the goal is’, said Anni Bolenius.

She said that among other Swedish organisations, namely, government companies, research and defense industries were among those who had been affected.

The aim of the attacks is customarily either to steal confidential information, or use hijacked Swedish computers to attack other countries.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today