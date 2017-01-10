12 years of detention for online predators

A man from Elverum has been sentenced to detention for twelve years for networks assaulting 38 girls.

South Østerdal District Court sentenced the man convicted of having pressured girls to send him intimate photos and videos. The girls were aged 10 to 13 years, reports NRK news.

The man pretended to be a girl when he was in contact with young girls through social media.

The prosecutor, Attorney General Thorbjørn Klundseter, let the claim custody for 14 years against the man in his 40s.

Klundseter in his procedure before Christmas emphasized that the man asked the girls with their faces on the pictures they sent him.

Then the man threatened the girls that he would publish the pictures of them on the internet unless they sent him more pictures.

The indictment against the man included two counts of rape, in that he had forced the girls to perform sexual acts with himself.

The man has admitted to having carried out atrocities. When he appeared in court last fall, he apologized to the girls and said that he regretted what he did and was sad.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today