200 cultural people were celebrated by the Minister of Culture

Over 200 well known and famous people participated in the government’s celebration of artists and artists who have had success abroad.

The party was held in the government’s fashionable residence behind the castle Tuesday evening with Minister of Culture Linda Hofstad Helleland (H) and Deputy Foreign Minister Børge Brende (H) as hosts.

“These are artists and cultural people who have become very successful abroad. They may not be so familiar at home, but they are well known names internationally and within their genre. They are important ambassadors of Norway. We honor sporting heroes, and I think it’s time to do it with our artists, says Helleland to NTB.

The dinner has been criticized by some cultural workers and commentators. Comparing this with sport functions and whether this is the correct use of resources to promote cultural life.

“Those who are unhappy can remain to be unhappy,” is all Helleland has to say to the critics.

Those who were part of the festivities were in turn, positive for the celebration.

– I think this is very nice. I can not just always go after and criticize the government, sometimes I also have to thank them and be happy for what they do. I think this is a good initiative, says director Erik Poppe to TV 2.

Among the other participants were the filmmakers Harald Zwart and Margaret Olin, the musician Rolf Løvland, the artist Anita Hegerland, the authors Maja Lunde and Unni Lindell and the artists Hariton Pushwagner and Marianne Heske. On the guest list were also fashionistas and computer games players.

