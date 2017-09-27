South Korean banks bought Winter Olympics tickets

Ticket sales were slow for the Winter Olympics (OL) in Pyeongchang, so South Korean banks stretch out a helping hand to the organisers.

It is especially the sale of tickets earmarked for locals which have shown disappointing sales so far for the Olympic Committee in Pyeongchang. In total, only 124,000 of a total of 750,000 tickets have been sold.

Therefore, the South Korean banks’ joint organisation has now decided to buy tickets for a value of just over seven million Norwegian kroner.

‘Buying tickets was a way to support the OL organisation in view of the poor sales,’ said the organisation’s spokesperson, Shon Kyung-Ae.

The banking organisation has also decided to donate around 150 million kroner to the Pyeongchang organisers as a contribution to the Olympic Games.

‘Supporting the Olympics is part of our social responsibility. The Olympics are also an opportunity to publicise the country’s reputation’, they said in a statement.

The Winter Games in South Korea will be in February next year.

