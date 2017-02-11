22 year old man sentenced to nine years in prison for several online sex crimes

A 22 year old man has been sentenced to prison for nine years for a slew of network based sex abuses against young girls while he attended school at Karmøy.

The man, who now lives in the Østlandet (eastern region), was sentenced in the District Court in Haugland according to Haugesund Avis newspaper.

He was charged with multiple sexual assaults over the internet against a total of 31 girls.

The five worst cases, three of them against young girls under 14 years of age, were equated with rape in the public prosecutor’s indictment, as the man manipulated the girls to perform actions which are defined by law as rape.

The 22 year old admitted guilt for all the charges brought against him in the indictment, which made the punishment somewhat shorter.

Experts have concluded that he may have a slight variety of mental retardation.

The sentence of nine years included three years ‘conditionally’, and 113 days already spent in custody deducted from the time.

He is also ordered to pay five different girls damages of between 100,000 and 250,000 respectively.

The defense lawyer, Thomas Klevenberg, told the newspaper that the verdict will be appealed because he believes the evidence showed that his client should have been acquitted of some of the points included in the indictment, and that he will seek a correction of the sentencing regarding certain indemnities.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today