36 arrested as a large drug ring are busted

During the last eighteen months, police in Oslo have broken up a drug ring in eastern Norway. Altogether, 36 people have been arrested, reported VG newspaper.

‘We have had underway a comprehensive initiative since autumn 2015 which is basically gang related. This has so far resulted in significant seizures of weapons, cannabis, amphetamines and cash’, said police inspector Einar Aas at the department of organized crime in the Oslo police to VG.

During the investigation, police seized 11 firearms, 180kg of cannabis, 45kg of amphetamines and nearly 5 million in cash.

In December, Steinar Lundebyvannet (61), who has been known as a liquor smuggler for many years, was arrested after he was caught with 16kg of hashish in his car. In addition, a reality-TV celebrity and his brothers were jailed.

On Thursday night, police arrested two members of the ‘A-gang’, a 37 year old Norwegian-Pakistani, and a 36 year old Norwegian. These two were well known to the police, and were remanded in custody for four weeks in Oslo District Court on Friday. Both deny culpability.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today