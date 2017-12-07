A 38 year old woman has died after a land slide on Osterøy

38 year old Kristine Anette Andersen has died of her injuries after a landslide hit her house this morning on Osterøy in Hordaland.

The woman was transported to hospital after the landslide which was reported around 06.45 to the police.

The police published her name this afternoon after consultation and permission of her family.

At the same time, following a meeting at the municipal house on Thursday afternoon, it was decided to evacuate eight houses in the area.

The police in Hordaland informs that the municipality ensures follow-up of residents in these houses in terms of accommodation and when its appropriate for collecting personal belongings. The municipality will assume responsibility for the situation, should new events occur in the area.

– Civil defense takes over the watch tonight. The police will be on site until Civil Defense is in place and can take over. Geologists will reassess the danger tomorrow, Friday, police have announced.

NTB Scanpix / Norway Today