80 journalists killed and 60 abducted in 2018

80 journalists killed and 60 kidnapped in 2018

So far in 2018, at least 80 journalists have been killed. More than half of the killings occurred in Afghanistan, Syria, Mexico, and Yemen.

15 journalists were killed in Afghanistan, eleven were killed in Syria, nine in Mexico, eight in Yemen, and six in India this year reported an overview made by the press organization, Reporters Without Borders.

Six journalists also died in the US during the year, four of whom were killed in the attack on the newspaper, Gazette, in Maryland.

By the end of 2018, 60 journalists were also kidnapped, six more than the year before. Kidnappings are most frequent in the Middle East, especially in Syria, Yemen, and Iraq.

During the year, 348 journalists have been imprisoned around the world. Most of them in China (60 journalists), Egypt (38), Turkey (33), Iran (28), and Saudi Arabia (28) according to Reporters Without Borders.

A total of 702 journalists have been killed around the world in the past ten years.

The murder that got the most attention was the murder of the Saudi Arabian regime critic, Jamal Khashoggi. The journalist was killed in the Saudi Arabian consulate in Turkey in early October.

