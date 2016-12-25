9 million for two Christmas ‘Lotto’ winners

LottoLotto: Gorm Kallestad / NTB scanpix

Posted By: Gerard Taylor 25. December 2016

Two people received the ultimate Christmas gift on Christmas Eve. They were more than 9 million richer after receiving a straight seven in Lotto.
Tonights lucky winners, from Buskerud and Oslo, received 9,366,605 million each in the Christmas draw, wrote the newspaper, Nettavisen.

Last Saturday, there were also only two who had the straight seven. The lucky pair got a Christmas gift of just over 7.5 million each.

 

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

