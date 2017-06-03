Amnesty International hands petition to Russia about gays

Amnesty International hands petition to Russian embassies against persecution of gays

Amnesty International handed over half a million signatures to Russian embassies around the world, protesting against persecution of gays.

Several protesters from Amnesty International, The Society for Gender and Sexual Diversity (FRI), and the Norwegian Helsinki Committee,protested outside the Russian embassy building in Oslo on Friday morning, in black face-masks, to mark the global action day for gays persecuted in Chechnya.

The Russian ambassador received 33,375 signatures from people in Norway.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today