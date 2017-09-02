An asylum seeker hit an environment worker unconscious, has been sentenced to jail

An 18-year-old asylum seeker is sentenced to jail after he struck an environmental worker at a child welfare institution in Vinje in Telemark unconscious last autumn.

While the environmental worker lay unconscious on the floor, he was kicked repeatedly, breaking his nose. He lost memory for an hour after being hit and kicked, and was hospitalized for a day, with cuts over his left eyebrow, broken nose and concussion.

The sentence is for four months imprisonment, writes Telemarksavisa.

The incident took place on November 16 last year, but the treatment of the case has taken time, partly because the perpetrator escaped to Sweden after the attack.

The man acknowledged the violence in court and explained that he did not feel he should have been in a child welfare institution.

“He felt the internet ban during dinner, affected him much harder than the others and that the social worker was threatening,” he said.

The accused 18-year-old has used three different identities and birth dates, and has stated that he is from both Morocco and Syria.

Vest-Telemark District Court writes in the judgment that the man came as an asylum seeker to Norway in October 2015. He then stated that he was 15 years and 10 months old.

An age survey in February 2016 confirmed that he was 18 years old, but the court assumes that he was under 18 when he hit and kicked the social worker last autumn.

In January this year, his asylum application has been rejected and was expelled from Norway, due to the circumstances he has been convicted for.

In addition to the unconditioned verdict, the 18-year-old must pay the social worker NOK 35,000 for damages.

