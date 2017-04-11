Bomb group in place in Porsgrunn after the discovery of suspicious object – a person arrested

Several people evacuated.

Six people have been evacuated after a suspicious object is found in Porsgrunn.

The bomb group has travelled from Oslo and is now in place at the site, NTB reported at 8:00 am Tuesday morning.

The Bomb group in Oslo was warned to take care of the object, police in Telemark said on Twitter.

– Little after 4:00 am, the police found a suspicious object on an address in Porsgrunn. We have evacuated more people and cordoned off the area. A man has been arrested in connection with the discovery, Operations manager Jørn Gustav Larsen in South-Eastern Police District told Dagbladet.

The Police in Telemark sent pictures of the object of the police bomb squad in Oslo, who decided to scramble to study the object closer.

– They’re on their way to the place now, said Larsen told Dagbladet at 06.45 am.

The Police would not comment on the circumstances of the discovery, but confirms that a man has been arrested.

– A man has been arrested, but I will not go further into that at this time, Larsen said.

Six people were evacuated, and in addition, the nearest neighbours notified of the incident and have received instructions to stay inside.

Police in Vestfold states at 08.00 am that they sit in a meeting and can not answer inquiries from the press until later.

Source: dagbladet.no / Norway Today / Photo: NTB scanpix