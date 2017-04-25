Brain surgeon sues TV 2 for millions

Brain surgeon Per Kristian Eide sues millions TV2 for damages for what he describes as defamation.

Eide demands through lawyer Per Danielsen NOK 5 million in reparations from TV 2, according to Media24.

The background for the case is the mentioning of a research project Eide headed at the Oslo University Hospital.

The case, relating to patient complications, was first broadcast on TV 2 in the fall of 2012. The channel’s reporters had worked on it for up to six months, but did not contact the surgeon until the day before the broadcast.

The trial started with Per Danielsen’s introductory lecture, where he went through 49 publications from 32 TV shows and 17 web sites. He believes TV 2 has exposed Eide to a number of harmful and incorrect accusations:

– They have committed grossly negligent journalism. Those who read and see these publications will end up with the impression that Eide has done something highly blameful, which has led to unfortunate results, Daniel said in court on Monday.

Eide brought the matter to the Press Academic Committee (PFU) in 2015, which agreed to some extent with his claim. PFU concluded that TV 2, NTB and Aftenposten had neglected good Press Ethics in connection with the coverage of the case.

Head of News in TV 2, Niklas Lysvåg, pointed out that, in connection with the PFU case, the channel is mainly on points in the so-called ‘Be Careful Poster’ regarding balance and production – and that PFU has not found factual errors in the reporting.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today