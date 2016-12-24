Brende most popular in government

Foreign Minister Brende (H) is more popular than the boss. 50.5 percent think he is doing a good job, which is the best result in the Council Senate.

Conservative leader and Prime Minister Erna Solberg is not far behind Brende, reaching 47.2 percent in the poll Ipsos conducted for the newspaper Dagbladet.

– Foreign area is less confrontational than other policy fields. Therefore it is normal that the foreign minister scores highly on such measurements.

That Erna Solberg scored so high while being Prime Minister, is very high, says Kristin Rogge Pran, head of analysis department of Ipsos.

With the exception of the period after 22 July 2011, Solberg remained over predecessor Jens Stoltenberg (Labor) on the barometer, says Pran.

Behind Solberg is a little jump down to Sylvi Listhaug and Ketil Solvik-Olsen – both FRP. Like Brende, the two scored better than their own party leader.

Progress Party leader and Finance Minister Siv Jensen received 27.7 percent and comes in sixth place in the poll, a short distance behind Defence Minister Ine Eriksen Søreide (H), who received 30 percent.

At the bottom of the scale we have recently retired EU minister, Elisabeth Vik Aspaker (H) who received a thumbs up with 8 percent. Party Trap and predecessor Vidar Helgesen received 11 percent, equal to the Agriculture Minister Jon Georg Dale (FRP).

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today