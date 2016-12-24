25 million to the fight against workplace crime

Government allocates 25 million at several centers in the fight against workplace crime.

– Mafia Similar activities shall not destroy the Norwegian workplace. We are intensifying the fight against workplace crime, says Justice member Hårek Elvenes to news agency NTB.

A parliamentary representative stressed that a tidy workplace is an important goal for the government which last year put forward a strategy towards workplace crime.

– Cooperation between the public supervisory and control authorities have been strengthened and made more systematic.

Among other things, they have created their own co-located units against workplace crime in Bergen, Stavanger, Oslo, Kristiansand and Trondheim, said Elevenes.

In the state budget for next year NOK 25 million has been allocated to two new centers. Police, Tax Administration, Labour Inspectorate, Nav controls and other public bodies, including treasurer and Customs Administration, are part of the cooperation.

– I am pleased that through the budget compromise we have strengthened efforts to combat undeclared work and the black economy. It is the best vaccine against social dumping and shady business, says finance committee chairman Hans Olav Syversen.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today