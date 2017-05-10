Cancer the most common cause of death before the age of 70

cancer is the most common cause of death among the Norwegian population under 70

A new report shows that cancer is the most common cause of death among the Norwegian population under 70 years old. Over the age of 70, most people die of cardiovascular disease.

‘Among those who die before the age of 70, cancer is the biggest cause of death. Cardiovascular disease is the most usual cause after 70 years’,said senior researcher Ann Kristin Knudsen at the Senter for Sykdomsbyrde, who submitted the report.

60% of all deaths occur after the age of 80. Approximately 16% occur between 70 and 80 years, while around 23% of deaths occur in the population below 70 years old, according to the report.

The three most common causes of death are cardiovascular disease, cancer and neurological diseases (mainly dementia). 71 % of all deaths in Norway are due to these three causes.

The five biggest single causes of death in Norway are:

Ischaemic heart disease (mainly myocardial infarction), which is also called coronary artery disease and coronary heart disease.

Dementia

Carcinoma of the brain (stroke)

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Lung cancer

The first four usually occur at an advanced age, while almost half of lung cancer deaths occur before the age of 70. Among both women and men,lung cancer is now the most common cause of cancer death before the age of 70, said Knudsen.

High blood pressure, an unhealthy diet, and smoking are the three risk factors that lead to most deaths.

They account for around 50% of mortality in Norway, according to the report.

It has been found by a retired heart surgeon at the Cleveland Clinic in the USA, Dr. Caldwell B. Esselstyn, that cutting dietary fats of all types, saturated and unsaturated (including extra virgin olive oil), led to a 100% recovery rate among his patients, including those previously diagnosed with advanced coronary artery disease.

This is also a good insurance against stroke and dementia, which often follows a long

series of ‘mini strokes’ previously unnoticed by the patient, according to ex-Olympic gold medallist, Dr. Esselstyn.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today