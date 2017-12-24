On Little Christmas Eve (yesterday), all of Posten’s terminals cleared their backlogs. The Christmas post is on course, the company stated.

‘We are very pleased with the implementation of this year’s Christmas traffic. During December, we handled approximately four million packages, and many more letters than at other periods in the year,’ said communications director, Elisabeth Gjølme, of Norway Post Office in a press release. She thanked her colleagues around the country.

‘A well run organisation made sure that the Christmas post arrived in time. Now thousands of employees can take a well-deserved Christmas break. Admittedly, there were some delays in distribution in some places just before Christmas, but they involved a small number of packages and letters.

So if everyone gets to pick up parcels at their post office, the gifts are where they should be on Christmas eve: under the tree, not on a shelf’.

