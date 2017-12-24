A little girl (5) died in head on collision on E39 in Møre og Romsdal

A 5 year old girl has died from injuries sustained in a head on collision which involved seven people on the E39 at Fursetfjellet in Møre og Romsdal.

The police in Møre og Romsdal informs.

Three cars were involved in the accident, which occurred just before 16:00 on Saturday afternoon, and several of the people were sent to hospital in ambulances or air ambulance.

Several of the seven suffered minor or moderate injuries in the accident and the police reported that the situation was serious for at least one of the injured.

The road was closed for several hours after the accident, but has now opened again.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today