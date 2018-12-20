Busiest day on Friday at Oslo Airport

Christmas travel on Friday at Oslo Airport

Should you fly home for Christmas on Friday, you will not be alone. December the 21st will be the busiest day at Oslo Airport.

“This Christmas, traffic is spread over many days, so that there are not jams as we’ve seen in previous years. Friday 21st December will be the only real traffic-heavy day, with almost 100,000 travellers,’’ said communications manager, Joachim Westher Andersen.

The busiest times tend to be in the morning from 06.00 onwards.

“We see that there is a slight decline in traffic in the middle of the day. That’s a good time to get to the airport. It could save you time and stress. After 22:00 until midnight it is also quite quiet here at the airport.’’

From Thursday until Christmas Eve, anyone travelling with Christmas hats can use their own locks in security checks.

“This has become a nice tradition, which has gradually become quite well known. The more people travelling with Santa hats, the better the atmosphere we get at the airport,’’ said Andersen.

