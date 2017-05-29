Cod and Viking ships on safer banknotes

Kristian Birkeland is replaced with a cod, while the Gokstad ship takes over after Kirsten Flagstad. The safer banknotes are 100 and 200-krone notes, and are coming into circulation Tuesday.

For the first time in history, Norges Bank has gone away from using famous Norwegians as motives for the notes. Now it is Norway’s maritime history that will be presented.

The first new banknotes will be available to banks at 2 pm on 30 May, but it may take some time before they are available to the public at ATMs and shops.

«Cod crowns now»

Norges Bank has recorded a new video for KLM’s hit “The cod comes” from 1980. The comedians Knut Lystad, Lars Mjøen and Jon Niklas Rønning are singing “Cod is our friend, and now it’s suddenly worth 200 bucks!”

The video gets international attention. The Financial Times has taken the trouble of translating parts of the text into English.

On the day itself, Norges Bank will celebrate with various events in Svolvær.

Safer banknotes

The technological development means that counterfeiters get better methods for imitating real banknotes. Therefore, central banks must develop more advanced security features.

– As a central bank, we are responsible for ensuring that Norwegian banknotes at all times have a sufficiently high level of security. Therefore, we have now developed a new bank note series that is safer than ever, says Central Bank Chief, Øystein Olsen, to E24.

The new banknotes have many security features, both easily visible as security threads, and non-visible tags.

Lighthouse and boat in 2018

New 50- and 500-notes, with the motive of lighthouse and rescue boat “Stavanger” comes towards the end of 2018. The new 1,000-notes, with a blue wave, are due in the autumn of 2019.

The old banknotes will remain valid for another 12 months, but may also be exchanged free of charge at Norges Bank for ten years to come.

